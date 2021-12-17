Williston Basin School Board Member Thomas Kalil to resign

WILLISTON, N.D. - Board member Thomas Kalil of the Williston Basin School District 7 Board announced his resignation on Thursday.

Kalil was the former president of the Williston Public Schools District #1 and was voted to serve a four-year term for the new district. In a letter received from the district, Kalil said the work on the board has taken too much time away from his job as an attorney and his family.

“In resigning this position, I am not turning my back on the students of this district. I will always advocate for our community and there are a lot of things I can do, and will do, as an individual to promote the welfare of this district,” the letter said.

The district’s business manager said per Century Code, the board may either appoint a new member or call a special election to take Kalil’s seat.

“Thank you to Mr. Kalil for his service on the district seven school board. I wish him well in his future endeavors,” said board president Chris Jundt.

Your News Leader reached out to Kalil for comment but have not heard back.

