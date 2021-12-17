Advertisement

Williston Basin School Board Member Thomas Kalil to resign

Thomas Kalil
Thomas Kalil(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Board member Thomas Kalil of the Williston Basin School District 7 Board announced his resignation on Thursday.

Kalil was the former president of the Williston Public Schools District #1 and was voted to serve a four-year term for the new district. In a letter received from the district, Kalil said the work on the board has taken too much time away from his job as an attorney and his family.

“In resigning this position, I am not turning my back on the students of this district. I will always advocate for our community and there are a lot of things I can do, and will do, as an individual to promote the welfare of this district,” the letter said.

The district’s business manager said per Century Code, the board may either appoint a new member or call a special election to take Kalil’s seat.

“Thank you to Mr. Kalil for his service on the district seven school board. I wish him well in his future endeavors,” said board president Chris Jundt.

Your News Leader reached out to Kalil for comment but have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Asia restaurant
Minot restaurant reopens after closing temporarily due to health violations
Bismarck police arrest man after high-speed chase
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Minot Public School District addresses social media post about wardrobe questionnaire
The portions circled in red are clues this bill is fake.
Thousands of dollars in fake money seized in northern ND

Latest News

More than $1.7M given to small businesses, quality of life projects in Williston through STAR Fund
Williston Basin International Airport
Latest flight numbers for Williston Basin International Airport show improvement, but still behind pre-pandemic status
Minot Area Chamber EDC President MacMartin to retire in 2022
Marauders Women's basketball
Marauders Women's basketball
6pm Sportscast 12/16/21
6pm Sportscast 12/16/21