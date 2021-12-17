‘We’re like sisters now:’ Local bakers compete on Disney+ show, Foodtastic

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Bakers Pang Pejic with sisters Chantel Costalez and Lisa Underwood worked on a cake in Dickinson Thursday.

What started as two home bakeries have now reached a national audience.

“We were coming into this challenge all three of us home bakers coming up against other teams that have done this before, who have won other shows before,” said Pang Pejic, Foodtastic contestant.

The women were chosen to compete as a team on the Disney+ show Foodtastic almost a year ago.

It asks teams to create a life-size food sculpture centered on a Disney theme. Their assignment was based on Wreck-It Ralph, an animated Disney movie.

“We created our underwater atlanti-quest for Ralph to jump into,” said Lisa Underwood, Foodtastic contestant.

The women say they used their experience creating cakes to complete the challenge. But doing it on a production set in Los Angeles was a first.

“We’re going to do it on television, for everybody else to watch, not just television, but for Disney,” said Foodtastic contestant Chantel Costalez.

The local bakers didn’t take home first place, but they walked away from the show as better bakers and better friends.

“In that short amount of time that we were there, we’re like sisters now,” said Pejic.

Who knows, you may see them again on the next food show.

Foodtastic premiered Wednesday and can be viewed on Disney+.

Pang operates Pangcakery, now based out of Minnesota, and Chantel with her sister Lisa operate Flourbox Bakery in Dickinson.

