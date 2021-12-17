North Dakota musicians perform for millions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A couple of North Dakotans played their music for millions of people in the United Kingdom this week.

Joe Berger of Mandan and Mat Charley of Minot make up two-thirds of Raynes, a musical group that competed on Simon Cowell’s new show airing in the U.K.

Raynes didn’t win the competition, but they say it was worth it, both because they’ve gained fans and because it gave them the opportunity to perform again.

“When you get this massive outpouring of just positive support from everybody, it really makes a person feel good and sort of reassures us on the path we’re taking,” said Berger.

“Even if we don’t end up winning, it’ll feel great to sing one or however many of our original songs in front of millions of people,” said Charley.

Raynes was one of only 25 bands to be selected for the show. The trio performed together for the first time in almost 18 months, since the start of the pandemic.

Someday soon, they plan to return to North Dakota for live performances. But if you want to listen to their music before then, you can find their music on all streaming services and their music videos are on YouTube.

