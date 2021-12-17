North Dakota consumers hit hard by gift card scams

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Anger, embarrassment, despair; those are some of the feelings felt by those who have been scammed. But, after a scam, consumers often see little or no recourse. That’s why the Attorney General’s office says the best method to fight these crimes is prevention.

‘Tis the season for giving but no one wants to “give” to a scammer.

“I have heard so many of my coworkers and people I used to see, they sometimes get those scams, and they have to report to the bank and go through the investigation process and it can be very bad,” said Bismarck resident Michelle Ortaz.

Holiday shoppers can be a prime target for fraud, so many people take extra precautions to protect their personal information.

“[For emails] I try to research the location and all the information, like where this is coming from. And after that continue the process. But I prefer not shopping online this time of the year because there are many scams,” added Ortaz.

“I don’t answer any phone calls that I don’t know, and I don’t open any emails I don’t recognize,” said Bismarck resident Gary Halvorson.

Many consumers shop for deals, but scammers are focused on trying to steal a deal, which is why the Attorney General’s office reminds consumers that gift cards should be used as gifts for those you personally know, not to settle an account payment. In 2021, consumers reported losing $148 million in scams where gift cards were used as the form of payment.

“One recent victim, her husband was suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia. All they really had were the social security benefits and she was just so absolutely panicked and pressured, and she didn’t know what else to do but cooperate with the scammers. And she lost close to $100,000 total,” said Parrell Grossman, director of the Consumer Protection & Antitrust Division for the attorney general of North Dakota.

The way the gift card scam works is simple: a scammer makes contact with a victim, demands payment in the form of a gift card, and immediately uses the money on the card which then is extremely difficult or impossible to recover.

“When they get the victim on the phone, they create a sense of urgency, and they don’t allow the victim any opportunity to think this through. They immediately have the victims marching off to a store to purchase the gift cards,” added Grossman.

Grossman says North Dakota residents have lost $45,000 with gift card scams in the last two weeks. He’s seen individual victims lose $20,000 to $40,000 or more.

The Attorney General’s Office asks that consumers report fraud even if you did not end up paying out.

They say the government and legitimate companies do not demand payments in gift cards.

