NDSU vs. JMU: FCS Semi-Finals

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State and James Madison will play for the final time as F.C.S. teams tomorrow night in Fargo.

“We know that in the past all of the game that we played against them have been really close and I feel like they are a very similar team to us. They are physical and they both like to do the same things so it’s going to be a close game and we’re just expecting a dog fight,” said NDSU quarterback Cam Miller.

James Madison is the only team to beat the Bison in the FCS Playoffs inside the Fargodome, that happened in 2016. A Bison win sends them to Frisco for the 9th time since 2011.

The game does not start until 8:15pm central time on Friday night on ESPN2.

