ND woman with family in Kentucky: ‘my grandmother’s (former] house was completely gone’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The recovery effort continues in the southeast after a series of tornadoes devastated Kentucky and surrounding states, but concerns about the safety of victims of the disaster extend to North Dakota.

It’s hard to feel the effects of a natural disaster that takes place a thousand miles away, even when more than 76 people were killed by the tornadoes in Kentucky, and 16 people still haven’t been found. But for one Grand Forks woman, news of the tornadoes really hit home.

Miranda Swanson knows how dangerous tornadoes can be.

“They’re really devastating. I have PTSD right now from just living in Kentucky and during thunderstorms. My anxiety goes way up during a thunderstorm,” she said.

Miranda lives in Grand Forks now, but much of her family still lives in Kentucky.

“I felt really relieved when I got ahold of my mom and she was fine,” she said.

Luckily, her mom didn’t report any significant damage, but the same can’t be said about houses formerly occupied by her family.

“My grandmother’s house that she used to live in was completely gone and that road was completely gone,” she said.

One reason for hope for Kentuckians in the aftermath of the disaster? The federal government will cover all the cleanup costs.

“Direct federal assistance, that is going to be a huge amount of money, and that’s going to free up other dollars for us, for the months and years to come,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear is calling this the worst tornado event in state history.

Friday’s tornado outbreak reached across eight states, but the hardest hit was Kentucky. The National Weather Service upgraded one of last weekend’s tornadoes to an EF-4, with winds reaching as high as 190 miles per hour.

