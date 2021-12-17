Advertisement

Minot school counselor resigns following GSI charge

Clifford Davis
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – A school counselor accused of molesting a sleeping woman at a party earlier this month has resigned his position with the school district.

The Minot Public School Board accepted Clifford Davis’ resignation Thursday, effective immediately, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Deputies arrested Davis on Dec. 4 following an investigation after witnesses reported seeing what appeared to be the sexual assault of a sleeping woman at a house party the night before.

Investigators said the victim had no recollection of the incident when they questioned her.

Davis had served as a counselor at Magic City Campus, and was placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

Nothing in the affidavit indicates a connection between the school and the incident.

Davis will be arraigned on the A-felony charge Feb. 3.

He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

