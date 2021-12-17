Advertisement

Minot Men’s Winter Refuge helps more men this year than ever before

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Homelessness in North Dakota is growing and while you may not be able to see it as clearly as you would in other cities, that doesn’t mean it does not exist.

The Minot Men’s Winter Refuge has seen a steady need for help in recent years, a large part due to substance abuse and loss of employment brought on by the pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, the organization has changed its congregate shelter setting to hotel rooms for their clients for the last two years, and with the help of grants and additional funding, the men’s winter refuge has been able to help more people.

“2020, we topped 100 guys and this year we are over 200. The biggest benefit to transitioning to hotels is we are able to expand our months,” said Mike Zimmer, the director of the Minot Men’s Winter Refuge.

Typically, the shelter is open from November to April, but this year they have been able to remain open until late summer.

To learn more about the shelter or to see their wish list, visit their website. 

