Minot Head Start faces tough choices amid vaccine mandates

The Head Start program(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Head Start program in Minot is having to make some difficult decisions in the wake of the federal vaccine mandate.

Karen Knowles, the program director for Head Start, said that 14 of her current staff will not be able to continue working after the holiday break for not complying with the mandate.

Knowles was already short by 10 people, meaning she will have to fill 24 positions with fully-vaccinated candidates by August, an 18% staffing shortage. With the shortage of staff, she said the program had to slash classes and students.

She said they’ve cut early head start from seven classes to four, and head start from 15 classes to eight.

The program has had to let the families of 116 students know they won’t be able to take part in Head Start after the holiday.

“The most stressful part was letting families know that they were losing programming. Tomorrow will be the next stressful part or emotional part, of saying goodbye to staff,” said Knowles.

Knowles said that none of the staff is leaving on bad terms, and none are being fired, they just cannot continue to work. She said she respects their decisions, and they’re welcome to return if they’re in compliance with the mandate.

She also said that students who aren’t able to take part in the spring will be given the chance to return in the fall, to fill the vacancies of those who move on from the program.

