Minot community sends 13,000 Christmas cookies to airmen for the holidays

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND. – Minot leaders and spouses of airmen gathered to bag up roughly 13,000 Christmas cookies.

The cookies were donated by the community as part of the annual airmen cookie drive.

The bags will be personally dropped off at the doors of airmen by their first sergeants to make them feel at home if they can’t make it home.

