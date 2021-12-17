Minot Chamber EDC introduces Startup Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A new program is being launched by the Minot Chamber EDC to help prospective businesses in the Magic City.

The program is meant to encourage entrepreneurs in the city.

It offers help and education for new and existing businesses to launch and grow.

The program includes a 10-week class, and monthly networking events.

“It’s a hands-on course where the students will join similar individuals on a journey to figure out how their business will work. Everything from who is their customer, to ‘how do I market my advantage? How do I distribute my product?’” said Mark Lyman, economic development specialist.

You don’t have to be a chamber of commerce member to take part, and you can contact the chamber to sign up.

You can find more information here.

