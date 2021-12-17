Minot Area Chamber EDC President MacMartin to retire in 2022

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Area Chamber EDC announced earlier this month that president John MacMartin will be retiring next year.

MacMartin started as the chamber of commerce president in august of 1990. When it merged with the Minot Area Development Corporation he was named president of the new Minot Area Chamber EDC.

The Board of Directors for the EDC have started planning for the succession. MacMartin said he will help wherever he can with the transition.

