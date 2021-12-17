MHA Nation tribal police searching for missing woman

NEW TOWN, N.D. - Law Enforcement on the Fort Berthold Reservation is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to a post on the Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement Services Facebook page, 37-year-old Bonita Casarez left Watford City on foot around 3 a.m. Thursday. They said she was last seen walking south on Highway 22 between mile markers 123 and 124 around 5:30 a.m.

Police said Casarez is 5′6″, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a dark brown and black hooded jacket, and carrying a black and green backpack.

Family said her cell phone is off and they have not heard from her, and police said the wind chill was 30 below zero when she was last seen.

Anyone with information should call tribal police at 701-627-3617.

