Latest flight numbers for Williston Basin International Airport show improvement, but still behind pre-pandemic status

WILLISTON, N.D. - Airline providers are still dealing with shortages amid the pandemic, but overall flight numbers in Williston continue to improve.

November’s numbers at XWA were up 184 percent compared to last year, but down 19 percent compared to 2019. Airport Director Anthony Dudas said the improvement can be attributed to strong Thanksgiving travel and seasonal service to Las Vegas.

“Thanksgiving, our parking lot was the most full we’ve seen since pre-pandemic and then of course adding that leisure service with Sun Country really improved that level of traffic that came through our facility in November,” said Dudas.

Dudas expects another strong showing for the upcoming Christmas season.

He added that a shortage in pilots continues to be a challenge for airports, and solving that will be a key factor towards a rebound in the industry.

“That’s really putting a lot of stress on the regional capacity for air carriers. There’s an article out right now that United Airlines has 100 regional jets parked because they don’t have the crew to fly those aircraft right now,” said Dudas.

With Sun Country Airlines ending its service for the season last month, Dudas said passenger numbers will change, but he expects good numbers for December.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.