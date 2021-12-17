Advertisement

Impact of 2022 Defense Bill on Minot Air Force Base

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Defense Bill that had stalled in Congress passed the U.S. Senate Wednesday and is headed to President Biden’s desk.

Here’s a look at the major impacts it will have on Minot Air Force Base.

The bill includes a 2.7% pay bump for troops across the military.

It includes $2.6 billion to replace the aging Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBM’s, as well as language prohibiting cuts to the ICBM force.

It also allocated $609 million for the long range stand off nuclear missile, and another $660 million for upgrades to the B-52′s.

Related content:

Senate sends Biden big defense bill, plans new war memorial

H.R.4350 - National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Asia restaurant
Minot restaurant reopens after closing temporarily due to health violations
Bismarck police arrest man after high-speed chase
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Minot Public School District addresses social media post about wardrobe questionnaire
The portions circled in red are clues this bill is fake.
Thousands of dollars in fake money seized in northern ND

Latest News

More than $1.7M given to small businesses, quality of life projects in Williston through STAR Fund
Williston Basin International Airport
Latest flight numbers for Williston Basin International Airport show improvement, but still behind pre-pandemic status
Minot Area Chamber EDC President MacMartin to retire in 2022
Marauders Women's basketball
Marauders Women's basketball
6pm Sportscast 12/16/21
6pm Sportscast 12/16/21