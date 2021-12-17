Impact of 2022 Defense Bill on Minot Air Force Base
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Defense Bill that had stalled in Congress passed the U.S. Senate Wednesday and is headed to President Biden’s desk.
Here’s a look at the major impacts it will have on Minot Air Force Base.
The bill includes a 2.7% pay bump for troops across the military.
It includes $2.6 billion to replace the aging Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBM’s, as well as language prohibiting cuts to the ICBM force.
It also allocated $609 million for the long range stand off nuclear missile, and another $660 million for upgrades to the B-52′s.
