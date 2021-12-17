Advertisement

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem will not seek re-election in 2022

(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says he will not seek re-election in 2022.

The state’s 29th and longest-serving attorney general, Stenehjem has served in that capacity since 2000, when he succeeded Democrat Heidi Heitkamp.

Before his time as attorney general, Stenehjem served in the North Dakota Legislature for 24 years, where he was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1995-2000.

Stenehjem’s tenure as attorney general lasted longer than the terms of each of his three predecessors combined.

