80 pounds of marijuana, other drugs seized during traffic stop in Corson County

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement say a traffic stop Monday resulted in the seizure of large quantities of drugs and money.

Corson County sheriff’s deputies and Bureau of Indian Affairs police searched a car in McLaughlin, S.D., and found 80 pounds of marijuana, two grams of methamphetamine and $3,000.

They took a 63-year-old Washington man into custody. The man, whose name has not been released, is on a $2,000 cash bond.

Law enforcement say that “even in states where marijuana is legal, it may not be transported in this manner.”

