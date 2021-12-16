U-Mary Women’s Basketball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “Love Rollercoaster” was a hit song by the Ohio Players. A Roller Coaster is often the top attraction at an amusement park and roller coaster is an accurate way to describe the University of Mary women’s basketball team so far this season.

The Marauders enter this week’s home games 6-7 overall and 1-4 in the Northern Sun.

“I’m excited with the growth that we’ve had recently at times when you have such a young team you want things to happen. You want girls to accelerate, and it hasn’t at times, but I also look back and you know we’ve played 13 games and 10 of them have been on the road. We’re 3-0 at home. The conference schedule didn’t do us any favors,” said U-Mary Head Coach Rick Neumann.

U-Mary played its first five games away from Bismarck.

U-Mary junior Megan Zander said: “We’re meshing well together for how many new people, freshman and me transferring in. So, we have a really good bond on and off the court, and I think sometimes we have the roller coaster, but I think that goes with any team.”

Neumann says they’ve also experimented with a number of different player combinations.

“When you have so many even players and so many capable players and we’re trying to get minutes for all of those kids, it can lead to some of those lineups where you’re like, ‘that one didn’t work quite as well.’ So, you’re looking for patterns and combos that play well together, but that was our goal coming in, was to try to use our depth to our advantage and we wanted to play the young kids in our program,” said Neumann.

For us it’s finals week so you’re always a little nervous as a coach on what the concentration and focus will be on a Friday-Saturday after 3-4 days of finals, but I think the encouraging piece for us is all three teams are very similar. Both Bemidji and Crookston they play a lot of four-out one-in motion, so does U-Mary. So, from a scouting standpoint, this is the weekend to play these guys.”

The Marauders play the second game Friday night against Bemidji State. It’s a 7:30 start following the men’s contest at the MAC. On Saturday, the University of Mary entertains Minnesota Crookston.

