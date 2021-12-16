Staff, volunteers create Christmas store for students in need at Wachter Middle School

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - ‘Tis the season to shop ‘til you drop.

Finding the perfect gift for someone on your list feels pretty good.

But that can get expensive, and for some, Christmas gifts just aren’t in the budget.

Now the good news: staff at one Bismarck middle school has found a way to make sure everyone has something under the Christmas tree.

This is Julie Stavn’s favorite volunteer project. She is one of a handful of people transforming this gym into a Christmas store.

“I’ve never seen this much stuff before,” Stavn said.

There are boxes and boxes filled with donated items.

“It’s a little overwhelming, but it’s great,” said Cindy Schaaf, a volunteer.

Once it’s all sorted and organized, kids selected by staff at Wachter will be able to shop here for free.

“We give the gift of giving to our students. They’re able to come in and wrap a gift for somebody in their household that they love,” explained Nicole Faul, parent/family liaison at Wachter Middle School.

Eighth grader Kingston Running Bear managed to do all his shopping here.

“A little Christmas shopping for my family,” he said.

He’s happy he found gifts his family will love, and seeing him happy, makes these volunteers happy, too.

“It makes us feel warm and fuzzy when students are happy and they get to put something under the tree from them to their loved ones,” said Faul.

“To me, that’s what Christmas is all about. It’s giving. It’s not all about you, but the giving you can do and how you can help others,” added Stavn.

Proof that it really is better to give than to receive.

