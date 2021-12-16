Advertisement

Santa’s reindeer stop by Bismarck for Christmas festivities

By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Christmas is just nine days away, which means Santa and his reindeer are preparing for their big trip. Now, they’re taking a short break from the gift wrapping and flying practice to say hello to kids and parents in North Dakota.

Two reindeer, or caribou as we call them in North America, stopped in Bismarck. Rosie and Gerdie are six-month-old reindeer from the Reindeer Ranch in Drayton. They’ve joined up with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“The kids are excited to see Santa. You can hear the buzz in the background. They’re really excited to learn a little bit more about his reindeer. It’s been a great reception by the community,” said Brenda Foster, chief executive officer at First Western Bank and Trust.

The reindeer association with Santa’s sleigh began with a poem titled “Twas the Night Before Christmas” in 1823.

If you would like to see the animals or Santa, stop by the First Western Bank and Trust in Bismarck before 6 p.m.

