One year later: one of the first ND COVID vaccine recipients looks back

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week one year ago, the first COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out across the nation.

Right here in North Dakota, the first group of people became eligible to get their shots on Dec. 14, 2020.

We were there and covered the first health care workers in the state to receive them.

Sanford Health Bismarck Region Clinics Vice President Dr. Todd Schaffer was one of the first in North Dakota to get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Since then, he’s seen the sentiment surrounding the vaccine change from hopeful to hesitant.

He watched as the first wave of COVID cases dwindled after more shots made it into arms.

He says the process of creating and distributing the vaccine was the most impressive feat he witnessed.

“It’s been a phenomenal thing what technology and what we’re able to do as partners to get ahead of this pandemic. It gives hope for the future that if there is something that evolves, we now have an understanding that we can safely and effectively treat this as things evolve,” Schaffer said.

Dr. Shaffer says getting a vaccine that works to market as quickly as we did took collaboration from private industry, the government and the health care system, which should give us hope for the future of medical advancement.

While today, one year later, we still have people in the hospital and new variants are emerging, Dr. Schaffer says the vaccine remains the best way to fight the pandemic by combating the virus before it takes hold.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.