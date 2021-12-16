ND Senate to have new Majority, Minority Leaders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Senate will have both a new Majority and Minority Leader in the next session, following the news Wednesday that Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, would not seek re-election.

Sen. Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, the current Minority Leader, is unable to run for re-election due to the redistricting bill that was passed in the special session this fall.

Heckaman told Your News Leader she is not retiring and will serve out the remainder of her term, which runs to December 2022.

Heckaman was first elected in 2016, and will have served as the Democratic-NPL Minority Leader for three sessions when her term is up.

