Advertisement

Minotauros teddy bear toss adds a virtual option

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Minotauros play at home on Friday and Saturday this week. Saturday is the annual teddy bear toss night, and this year there’s a chance for you to get involved even if you can’t attend.

On teddy bear toss night all the stuffed animals thrown on the ice will be donated to one of the Tauros partner organizations, but this year will include a virtual option.

People can go online to donate to the cause, $15 to sponsor another teddy bear to be thrown onto the ice and some will go toward one of the partners as a cash donation.

Fans are still encouraged to bring their own new or gently-used stuffed animal.

Puck drops at 8:05 p.m. both nights.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Asia restaurant
Minot restaurant reopens after closing temporarily due to health violations
The portions circled in red are clues this bill is fake.
Thousands of dollars in fake money seized in northern ND
27-year-old Aren Coombs
Bismarck police arrest man they say grabbed teenager in store
Minot Public School District addresses social media post about wardrobe questionnaire
Silver Alert for Tioga man
CANCELLATION: Silver Alert issued for Tioga man

Latest News

sports 12/15/21
6PM Sportscast 12/15/21
sports spotlight 12/15
Sports Spotlight: Trey Brandt
Trey Brandt
Sports Spotlight: Trey Brandt
10PM Sportscast - 12/14/2021
10PM Sportscast - 12/14/2021