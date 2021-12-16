Minotauros teddy bear toss adds a virtual option

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Minotauros play at home on Friday and Saturday this week. Saturday is the annual teddy bear toss night, and this year there’s a chance for you to get involved even if you can’t attend.

On teddy bear toss night all the stuffed animals thrown on the ice will be donated to one of the Tauros partner organizations, but this year will include a virtual option.

People can go online to donate to the cause, $15 to sponsor another teddy bear to be thrown onto the ice and some will go toward one of the partners as a cash donation.

Fans are still encouraged to bring their own new or gently-used stuffed animal.

Puck drops at 8:05 p.m. both nights.

