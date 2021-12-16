Michelle Axtman announces Dist. 7 senate bid

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Michelle Axtman has announced a Republican bid to run as a state senator in District 7. Axtman is an alumna of Century High School and graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2009. She served as an active-duty Air Force pilot for 12 years and is currently a member of the Air Force Reserve. She says she sees this as an opportunity to serve North Dakotans in a different way.

“Service has always been something that’s really important to me. I value the Air Force’s motto, ‘Service before self,’ and I see my potential role as a state legislator as something that continues that service in another capacity,” said Axtman.

Axtman is currently District 7′s treasurer and recently worked as an assistant to the House Majority Leader during the special session. As a senator, she hopes to prioritize family and community safety, education, growing the state’s skilled workforce and lowering taxes. The District 7 senate seat is currently held by Nicole Poolman, who announced earlier this year she will not seek re-election when her term is up in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.