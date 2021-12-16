Jamestown man arrested for striking officer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 29-year-old Jamestown man is in custody after hitting a police officer.

The officer was requested to be present for a welfare check of the individual’s home on Wednesday evening. The man, Seth Burkle, attacked a family member, striking them in the neck and face, before the officer intervened.

Seconds later Burkle tried to attack the family member again, hitting the officer in the process. He was then restrained by other officers and taken to a correctional center, where he awaits formal charges.

Burkle faces charges of simple domestic assault and assault on a peace officer. The officer was taken to the hospital and released with minor cuts and bruises on his face.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.