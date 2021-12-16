Advertisement

Discounts for drivers available during the holidays

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is teaming up with Lyft to offer discounted rides during the holidays.

People can use the code “VZWINTER1″ to get $10 off a ride any time from December 20 to Jan. 2, 2022.

AAA is also offering tow truck transports from 6 p.m. December 24 to Jan. 3, 2022.

The program, “Tow to Go,” offers drivers and their vehicles a free tow truck ride up 10 miles. You can call 855-286-9246 to take advantage of this program.

The discounts are part of the DOT’s campaign to keep impaired drivers off the road.

