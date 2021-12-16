Customers of Glasser Images starting to receive photos, some given to wrong person

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Customers of Glasser Images are starting to receive their pictures.

However, we’re learning that some pictures are going out to the wrong customers and even to people who were never customers of the photography company at all.

One woman says she is concerned that her baby pictures have been sent to the wrong email address.

Another took to social media asking if anyone knows the people in the pictures that were sent to her on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people were impacted by the sudden October closing of Glasser Images.

Many couples were left with questions as to what to do next.

We have reached out to the attorney for Glasser Images, but have not heard back.

If you think you have received photos in error, click here.

