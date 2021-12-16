Advertisement

Class-A basketball poll 12/15/21

Century ranked #1 in girls and boys class-a basketball
Century ranked #1 in girls and boys class-a basketball
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century, West Fargo and Davies are the top three teams in both Class-A basketball polls conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (8) — 4-0 Record — 56 pts — Last week: 1

2. West Fargo (4) — 3-0 Record — 52 pts — Last week: 2

3. Fargo Davies — 3-0 Record — 35 pts — Last week: 3

4. Bismarck High — 2-0 Record — 25 pts — Last week: 5

5. Minot High — 3-1 Record — 6 pts — Last week: 4

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck St. Mary’s (3-1), Fargo North (3-1), West Fargo Sheyenne (2-1)

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (11) — 4-0 Record — 59 pts — Last week: 1

2. West Fargo (1) — 3-0 Record — 48 pts — Last week: 2

3. Fargo Davies — 3-0 Record — 35 pts — Last week: 3

4. Bismarck High — 2-0 Record — 25 pts — Last week: 4

5. Minot High — 3-0 Record — 6 pts — Last week: NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (2-1), Jamestown (3-1), Devils Lake (2-1)

