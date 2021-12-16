Burgum visits ND National Guard at southern border

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum is at the Texas-Mexico border Wednesday visiting North Dakota National Guard soldiers from the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company.

The 125 soldiers deployed in early October and are assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection in efforts to secure the border.

The soldiers expect to be deployed on the border for one year.

The governor’s office declined to comment further, citing security concerns.

