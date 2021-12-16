Bismarck police seek public’s help locating Oroc Ironeyes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nineteen-year-old Oroc Ironeyes was reported missing on Dec. 15, 2021 by a family member.

Ironeyes was last seen about 1 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2021 in the area of Cashwise Foods South.

Ironeyes has a history of suffering from mental health problems and is considered to be in danger. He is described as 5′9″, 190 lbs., brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair; his clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information on Ironeyes’ whereabouts please contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.