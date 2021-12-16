Advertisement

BHS Wrestling Tradition

BHS Wrestling
BHS Wrestling(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 16, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You cannot talk about high school wrestling in North Dakota without bringing up Bismarck High.

Wrestling started in North Dakota in 1959, the Demons have 38 state team points championships, and the rest of the state has 24.

The dual championships started in 2000. The Demons have 17 and the rest of the state has 5.

Mark Lardy, Bismarck Co-Head Coach, “I have spoken before about the tradition of Bismarck High sometimes you take it for granted when you’re in the program I don’t think, you can speak enough about the tradition of Bismarck High and how much that benefits us and what the expectation level is for our kids is we are going to compete and we’re chasing a championship every year.”

The Demons are the number one ranked team in the Class-A Wrestling Coaches statewide poll. They also have five top ranked individuals: Ben DeForest at 113, L.J. Araujo at 145, Kaden Renner at 170, Brock Fettig and 182 and Ben Nagel at 195.

