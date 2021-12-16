Advertisement

BB’s Bath Bakery opening in downtown Bismarck

(kfyr)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Becky Bjerklie and her husband Chris are embarking on a new journey to bring all your favorite bath time goodies to Bismarck.

Becky says she created “BB’s Bath Bakery LLC” about a year ago and has been selling her products online ever since.

Then, she found the perfect brick and mortar location in downtown Bismarck at the corner of 4th Street and Broadway Avenue where she plans to open shop.

“Our goal is to become your bath and body go-to for a local company. We’re going to have stuff like candles, bath bombs, sugar scrubs, lotions, you name it. I can’t wait for it to be open, and I can’t wait for the public, to get their response,” said Bjerklie.

Becky says almost all of her products are homemade. She says she hopes to be open in February.

For now, you can shop her products online at bbsbathbakery.com.

