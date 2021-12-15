Williston firefighters recognized by city for efforts during Hurricane Ida cleanup

WILLISTON, N.D. - Nine members of the City of Williston Fire Department and Williston Rural Fire were recognized by the city at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

There were given commendation medals for making the quick response to travel to departments in Louisiana for weeks to help local first responders after Hurricane Ida ravaged communities in the summer. City of Williston fire chief Matt Clark said their selflessness and sacrifices made the honors well deserved.

“Without hesitation, we sent our members down, and most importantly (we appreciate the support) of the families of those members. They said goodbye to their loved ones. Some of them had children that were very, very young and they — in a moment’s notice — said goodbye and went down to do work and they made all of us proud,” said Clark.

“We’re fortunate with the support we have from our community here and that’s what North Dakotans do. They go out and support and we help everybody that we can,” said Clark.

The city also recognized three businesses for giving some of the firefighters time off to be deployed.

