Sports Spotlight: Trey Brandt

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A boy, a ball and a dream. That phrase sums up Beulah’s Trey Brandt. Brandt is a senior for the Miners and plays four varsity sports at a very high level. A quarterback, point guard and short stop; the commander of each sport.

“I like being the leader. Not telling guys what to do but helping them get better. I like to see my teammates succeed just as much as I succeed. So, transitioning from those sports of being the quarterback, being the general on the field, to being the point guard on the court. It’s kind of the same thing to me, just leading your teammates,” said Brandt.

Hands down his favorite is basketball, something he’s loved since the beginning. For him, the love started when it got tougher.

“I just think you really fall in love with it when you start working hard at it. I don’t think I realized that until my seventh or eighth grade year that I really like doing this, I really like working hard at this. you kind of set a goal for yourself,.” said Trey. “One day you want to do that, one day you want to do this. I think that kind of made me fall in love with it. Then just working hard at it and seeing the growth I had throughout the years.”

That growth has launched Trey onto the next level of the dream... to play college basketball. A dream that starts at Minot State University.

“I played throughout the summer, and I was in contact with a couple coaches, but then I played up in Minot a couple times at their open gyms. I kind of just fell in love with their coaches and players, and hearing them all come back, and how good they are this year, just kind of made me think that I want to be part of that, and I want to be coached by those guys,” said Trey.

The game goes back a long way, back to when his current coach, and father, coached up in Bottineau.

Beulah Basketball Head Coach Jeremy Brandt said: “He was two, not even two, and after games he’d be out on the floor dribbling the ball with both hands. I think he’s a leader naturally, and I think that carries over to the position he plays. I think he has such a good feel for the game, head for the game, his IQ is high.”

And seeing it all from a front row seat has been special for Jeremy.

Jeremy Brandt said: “He’s had that goal all along that he’s wanted to play college basketball. You hear that phrase ‘a boy, a ball, and a dream’, and that’s kind of been his thing so. It kind of gets emotional now that it’s getting down to his senior year, especially now that he’s gotten involved as a family, this is our activity, this is us.”

The activity as a family has one season left.

“I’m going to get a lot of attention on the court coming from defenders especially, and I just have to know that I have nothing to prove out here. I just have to share the ball with my teammates, and it’ll all fall into place,” said Trey.

The Miners tip off their season on Friday, and three of their first four games are against top-10 ranked teams.

