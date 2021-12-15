Advertisement

Search for new Williston school district superintendent underway

Lori Olson and Chris Jundt
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Members of the Williston Basin School board approved plans for finding a new superintendent to lead the district in the 2021-22 school year.

During their December meeting, the board voted for Lori Olson to remain as the interim superintendent up to June 30. Ray and Associates, an executive recruitment firm, will soon begin work on finding candidates for the position by July 1.

Board president Chris Jundt said the next Superintendent has to be one who plans on making Williston their home.

“I think everybody is looking for somebody who’s going to commit to Williston, commit to being engrained in the community, and somebody that’s going to be here for a long time to come,” said Jundt.

In the meantime, Jundt said Olson will do a good job serving in the place of Dr. Jeff Thake, who resigned last month.

“I have the utmost confidence that Miss Olson can fulfill the duties that we’ve asked her to do. That was my recommendation to the school board,” said Jundt.

The board said the firm will be looking internally and externally for the right candidate, which could include Olson.

