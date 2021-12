BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Republican State Representative George Keiser says he will not seek re-election.

In a statement Keiser said “Words alone cannot express what a privilege it has been to serve our state and the wonderful people of District 47 from 1993 to the present.”

He will serve out his term which ends in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.