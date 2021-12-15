Advertisement

RapidSOS data system helps Stark County dispatchers, officers

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Officers say every second counts during an emergency.

Stark County dispatchers and law enforcement are hoping to save time by using a new data platform, RapidSOS.

“The faster that I see where you are specifically within a building, the faster I can give direction to get help,” said Liz Okerson, public safety support supervisor.

RapidSOS is a free service that uses the internal GPS system in a cell phone to give the location of a 911 caller. The platform can give the location of a caller within ten feet.

The Public Safety Support Supervisor gives an example of its locating capabilities.

“Previously, we had the Walmart parking lot to look through, now we’re looking at this row, in this vehicle, that I can see from,” said Okerson. “I can click on the map, pull up Google Maps, and see an actual photo of what that parking lot looks like.”

“As soon as the call starts processing our location will ping up there,” said Lt. Mike Hanel, Dickinson police.

Lt. Hanel says the system has already helped officers locate a suicidal caller and get them the help they needed

He says RapidSOS can also retrieve a caller’s health information through the iPhone Health app if they enable sharing it during an emergency call.

“It’s important that we have mechanisms in place to be able to capture as much of that data as possible in efforts to save lives,” said Hanel.

Hanel says they expect officers’ body cameras to be part of the system by next year.

If you don’t have an iPhone, you can also create an emergency health profile RapidSOS can access by visiting emergencyprofile.org.

