Project Bee in need of diaper donations for Thursday event

MINOT, N.D. – You have the chance to help those in need of diapers in the community and support a local organization’s efforts along the way.

Project Bee is hosting its annual diaper giveaway this Thursday.

But, they need more diapers than they currently have.

You can donate diapers at their warming center location Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers said that size six is the most-needed diaper.

“We just kind of wanted to help people a little more. You always hear that it takes a village to raise a child, but even though we are more connected than ever with social media, it just seems like we’re getting more and more distant, so we’re just hoping to be a part of everyone’s village,” said Liz Larsen, Project Bee executive director.

The drive-through diaper giveaway is Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the warming center location.

They ask people to enter from the east end of 3rd Avenue SE, near Bethany Lutheran Church and head west.

Those interested in participating in the drive-through diaper giveaway need to pre-register by 10 p.m. Thursday by emailing hello@projectbeend.org.

Santa is also expected to make an appearance!

