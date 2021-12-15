Officers arrest Bismarck man they say strangled, fought with cops

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he strangled and fought with officers.

Police say they responded to a fight between 33-year-old Christopher Wetzstein and another man Monday. Witnesses told law enforcement Wetzstein threw a metal bat at the man.

When officers told Wetzstein he was under arrest, they say he fought with multiple officers and strangled one of them.

Wetzstein is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer. He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond.

