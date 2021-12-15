Advertisement

New U-Mary softball coach

New U-Mary Softball Coach
New U-Mary Softball Coach(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dre Frantz is one of the best softball players in U-Mary history. She is now the Marauders’ new head softball coach. Her last name was Brunskill when she was a 1st-team All-American in 2010.

She’s been coaching on the high school and college level since her playing career ended. Frantz is the 8th-head coach in Marauders softball history. The last couple of coaches left for Division One jobs.

