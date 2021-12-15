New study shows increased teacher stress and depression in ND and Minn.

MINOT, N.D. – According to researchers at North Dakota State University, teachers across North Dakota and Minnesota faced high levels of stress and depression brought on by the pandemic.

Researchers Andrea Huseth-Zosel and Sarah Crary conducted three surveys from April 2020 to April 2021 on hundreds of K-12 teachers across North Dakota and Minnesota.

They found that many teachers did not have prior experience with remote learning technologies before the pandemic, which led to high levels of stress and depression when switching to remote learning.

Peak levels of stress and depression came out in October 2020, when North Dakota was peaking with COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Researchers added that even prior to the pandemic, teachers did face higher levels of burnout in comparison to other professions.

“What are we finding out, especially right away with this kick into COVID, is it exacerbated these issues. We see that the mental health implications for teachers are increased, I should say, that this rapid shift, teachers were at home they were isolated, they again didn’t have the same support network,” said Crary.

The researchers added that they are looking to conduct more future surveys on this topic to see if teachers left the profession at higher rates because of the pandemic.

