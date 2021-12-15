Advertisement

New study shows increased teacher stress and depression in ND and Minn.

Students in class
Students in class(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – According to researchers at North Dakota State University, teachers across North Dakota and Minnesota faced high levels of stress and depression brought on by the pandemic.

Researchers Andrea Huseth-Zosel and Sarah Crary conducted three surveys from April 2020 to April 2021 on hundreds of K-12 teachers across North Dakota and Minnesota.

They found that many teachers did not have prior experience with remote learning technologies before the pandemic, which led to high levels of stress and depression when switching to remote learning.

Peak levels of stress and depression came out in October 2020, when North Dakota was peaking with COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Researchers added that even prior to the pandemic, teachers did face higher levels of burnout in comparison to other professions.

“What are we finding out, especially right away with this kick into COVID, is it exacerbated these issues. We see that the mental health implications for teachers are increased, I should say, that this rapid shift, teachers were at home they were isolated, they again didn’t have the same support network,” said Crary.

The researchers added that they are looking to conduct more future surveys on this topic to see if teachers left the profession at higher rates because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Asia restaurant
Minot restaurant reopens after closing temporarily due to health violations
The portions circled in red are clues this bill is fake.
Thousands of dollars in fake money seized in northern ND
27-year-old Aren Coombs
Bismarck police arrest man they say grabbed teenager in store
Silver Alert for Tioga man
CANCELLATION: Silver Alert issued for Tioga man
Minot Public School District addresses social media post about wardrobe questionnaire

Latest News

Burgum visiting ND National Guard at southern border
Burgum visits ND National Guard at southern border
Ice fishing
Get ready for ice fishing this year
Liberty ‘Launching Leaders’
Liberty ‘Launching Leaders’ shop for others, learn about giving back
Increasing fines
Minot Police Department looking to increase fines