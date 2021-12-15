Advertisement

ND Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner not running for re-election

(kfyr)
By Anthony Humes
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says he will not seek re-election in 2022.

In a statement Wardner said: “This has not always been an easy job, but I have been honored to do it. As I pass the torch, my greatest hope is we can come together as a party and as a state to focus on our shared needs and common goals. That our actions would be rooted in civility; building each other up, recognizing each other’s inherent worth, and disagreeing respectfully when necessary. Not only is this critical to ensure that good people are willing to serve, but also for the greater good of the people we represent.”

Wardner is from Dickinson and has represented District 37 for 32 years. He was first elected to the North Dakota House of Representatives in 1990 and served eight years in the chamber before moving to the North Dakota Senate in 1998, where he has served 24 years when his current term ends, with 10 years as Majority Leader.

Wardner’s term will end in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Asia restaurant
Minot restaurant reopens after closing temporarily due to health violations
The portions circled in red are clues this bill is fake.
Thousands of dollars in fake money seized in northern ND
27-year-old Aren Coombs
Bismarck police arrest man they say grabbed teenager in store
Silver Alert for Tioga man
CANCELLATION: Silver Alert issued for Tioga man
Minot Public School District addresses social media post about wardrobe questionnaire

Latest News

Lori Olson and Chris Jundt
Search for new Williston school district superintendent underway
Officers arrest Bismarck man they say strangled, fought with cops
Bismarck police arrest man after high-speed chase
10PM Sportscast - 12/14/2021
10PM Sportscast - 12/14/2021