ND Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner not running for re-election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says he will not seek re-election in 2022.

In a statement Wardner said: “This has not always been an easy job, but I have been honored to do it. As I pass the torch, my greatest hope is we can come together as a party and as a state to focus on our shared needs and common goals. That our actions would be rooted in civility; building each other up, recognizing each other’s inherent worth, and disagreeing respectfully when necessary. Not only is this critical to ensure that good people are willing to serve, but also for the greater good of the people we represent.”

Wardner is from Dickinson and has represented District 37 for 32 years. He was first elected to the North Dakota House of Representatives in 1990 and served eight years in the chamber before moving to the North Dakota Senate in 1998, where he has served 24 years when his current term ends, with 10 years as Majority Leader.

Wardner’s term will end in 2022.

