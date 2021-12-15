Advertisement

Minot Police Department looking to increase fines

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Police Department is looking to increase their ticket and citation fines.

In 2019, state lawmakers approved a law that would allow municipalities like Minot to double the fine of what the state levels are.

Minot is limited on how much they can raise them, but starting Jan. 1, 2022 the increase would go into effect.

The fines could be up to double their original amount.

Minot City Council voted in favor of the proposed ordinance at its first reading.

Minot Police Capt. Justin Sundheim said he hopes the increase will help make magic city roads safer.

“Our hope is that it does have enough affect to deter some of that aggressive driving behavior, some of that impatience behind the wheel, the inattention that some people might have,” said Sundheim.

The council will have a second reading of the proposed ordinance on next Monday night and make a final vote.

For a list of fine increases, follow this link. 

