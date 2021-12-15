Liberty ‘Launching Leaders’ shop for others, learn about giving back

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Only 10 days until Christmas!

If you’re not done shopping, be prepared for crowded stores as others finish buying gifts.

The Bismarck Target store was extra busy Wednesday morning, as members of a new club at Liberty Elementary School took a very special shopping trip.

What makes this story good news, is who they were shopping for.

One by one, nearly 80 Launching Leaders from Liberty Elementary piled off the bus, and into the store, ready for a shopping spree.

They’re shopping for people they’ve never met.

“We’re doing it to shop for other people in need,” explained Liberty fourth-grader Brielle Spah.

“We get to help people in need and people that need stuff for Christmas,” added third-grader Maggie Volk.

They raised more than $3,000 for this shopping spree.

“They had a budget,” said Liberty third grade teacher Julie Ward.

They’ve got lists and they’re sticking to them. The idea is to make baskets for families, filled with items they can enjoy together.

“Snacks, movies, sodas,” said Liberty fourth-grader Emily Olaras when asked what she picked for her basket.

“It has been wonderful,” said Ward.

There are plenty of lessons here: from mental math to proper store etiquette and the importance of giving back.

“Our goal is not only to be role models in the school, but to go and serve other people that they see the joy and the value in giving time,” Ward said.

And what they discovered, is that putting others first feels pretty good.

“It’s very fun,” Volk said with a smile.

And that’s a feeling their teachers hope stays with these kids long after the holiday season is over.

Target gave each Launching Leader a free snack and each adult a free coffee after they finished shopping. They and a few other businesses also donated gift baskets.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.