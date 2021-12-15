Kraft will pay you not to make cheesecake for Christmas

Advertisement

(CNN) - Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so the company wants to pay you not to buy it for your cheesecake.

In the production shortage turned promotion, participants register on a special website and this Friday and Saturday, Kraft will pick up to 18,000 winners.

People will be able to submit receipts for ingredients used in some other type of holiday treat and get reimbursed up to $20.

Kraft says it saw demand for its Philadelphia Cream Cheese spike 18 percent last year as more people baked at home.

That demand remained steady throughout 2021, helping to fuel the shortage going on now.

Kraft says it’s pumping money into production and hopes to make enough cream cheese for everyone who wants it soon.

