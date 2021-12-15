Advertisement

KMOT, Minot Area Homeless Coalition celebrate community’s generosity with 2021 Toy Drive

KMOT Toy Drive
KMOT Toy Drive(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – KMOT’s annual toy drive that’s put on with the Minot Area homeless coalition wrapped up Tuesday.

This year’s drive was once again a big success, as the community donated hundreds of toys!

Members of the coalition came to our station Tuesday and bagged up the toys to take back to their headquarters.

Mac McLeod with the coalition said they will set up a Santa shop for those in need who don’t have individuals who sponsored them for Christmas and may not have anything for their children.

They can take the gifts home, along with some wrapping paper, and give their kids a fun holiday.

“Because of the collaboration between KMOT-TV and the homeless coalition, we have been able to make people’s lives a lot better,” said McLeod.

This was the ninth year for the partnership, and KMOT and the Minot Area Homeless Coalition want to thank everyone who donated!

