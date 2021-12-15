Judge sets felony jury trial for Bismarck man accused of raping minor
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District judge set a felony jury trial for a Bismarck man accused of raping a minor.
Bismarck police arrested 44-year-old Bradley Graff in November after they say he raped a 15-year-old girl multiple times while he was out on bond for failing to register as a sexual offender.
Graff waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition.
Judge Lindsay Nieuwsma scheduled Graff’s trial for March 30th.
Graff is in custody on a $500,000 cash bond.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.