Get ready for ice fishing this year

MINOT, N.D. – With these cold temps, ice fishing season is just upon us, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to make sure everyone has a safe season!

This year there will be 114 points of entry to Lake Sakakawea and 20 points of entry to Lake Audubon.

The points of entry are a combination of boat ramps, shoreline access sites, and freeways.

Only a couple of these points will be foot traffic only, due to terrain.

Woodpecker Bay and Lake Sakakawea State Park Boat Ramp Access will be closed this year.

