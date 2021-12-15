Advertisement

Get ready for ice fishing this year

Ice fishing
Ice fishing(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – With these cold temps, ice fishing season is just upon us, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to make sure everyone has a safe season!

This year there will be 114 points of entry to Lake Sakakawea and 20 points of entry to Lake Audubon.

The points of entry are a combination of boat ramps, shoreline access sites, and freeways.

Only a couple of these points will be foot traffic only, due to terrain.

Woodpecker Bay and Lake Sakakawea State Park Boat Ramp Access will be closed this year.

