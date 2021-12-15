Advertisement

Customs and Border Protection warns residents of phone scam

Scam Alert CBP
Scam Alert CBP(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Scammers tend to ramp up their efforts around the holiday season, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning that a new tactic is to impersonate their agents and officers.

They say they have received numerous reports of callers posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents or CBP officers saying that they have intercepted a box of drugs and money with the prospective victim’s name on it, prompting them to speak to another officer or agent who then attempts to get their bank information.

The Department of Homeland Security and CBP says they would never solicit money in this manner.

You are encouraged to immediately hang up and report the call to reportfraud.ftc.gov.

