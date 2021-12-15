Advertisement

Clean Sustainable Energy Authority recommends six projects for funding

(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has about eight years to meet Governor Burgum’s carbon neutral deadline — and the state’s new Clean Sustainable Energy Authority is off and running to help reach that goal. Tuesday, they recommended funding for seven clean energy projects.

After being reviewed by the technical committee last week, the authority is now tasked with making recommendations to the state’s industrial commission. How those recommendations are made is decided by a number of factors.

“There’s a lot of differences in the projects as far as scope and as far as whether they’re game-changing or transformational, so it’s a big decision that we have here today and that this group has,” said Lt. Governor Brent Sanford, who serves as the chairman of the Authority.

The members spent the day listening to presentations from the people in charge of these projects and asking questions on how these projects would impact their various industries.

All but the vapor recovery project by Marathon Oil were given recommendations for a total of $28 million dollars in grants and $135 million in loans through the Bank of North Dakota. Even so, Authority Director Al Anderson said every project has the potential to be game-changers.

“There’s a lot of excitement around the projects because three of them definitely are transformational. They’re very large projects which makes a huge difference not only in our emissions but also our move towards an energy industry that is a lot more carbon-reduced,” said Anderson.

Ten million dollars in hydrogen grants, $7 million in non-hydrogen grants, and $115 million in loans are still available for the next round of funding, with applications due by March 1.

The Industrial Commission will meet on December 20 to approve or deny those recommendations.

